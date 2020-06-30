Hiroshi Motomiya's Good Job Manga Starts Final Arc

Omnibus manga about various occupations launched in July 2018

This year's 30th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on June 25 that Hiroshi Takano and Hiroshi Motomiya 's Good Job manga will enter its final arc in the magazine's next issue on Thursday .

The manga series is an omnibus about various occupations. The tagline reads, "Tax collectors, deliverymen, nurses... this goes out to all the working adults!"

Takano ( Kokou no Hito , Dr. DMAT - Gareki no Shita no Hippocrates ) and Motomiya launched the Good Job manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in July 2018. Takano is writing the story, while Motomiya is drawing the art. Shueisha shipped the fourth compiled volume of the manga series on March 19.

Motomiya debuted as a manga artist in 1965. Many of his other manga — such as Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho , Ore no Sora , and Otokogi — have inspired live-action and anime adaptations. His Katsu Fūtarō!! manga inspired a live-action film that opened on November 1.

Motomiya's popular Salaryman Kintaro manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. He restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. The manga has inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike , several live-action drama series, and a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.

Motomiya launched his Kōun Ryūsui [Jofuku] in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in January 2017, and Shueisha published the eighth and final volume on January 17. Motomiya launched his new manga Umi o Wataru be in Grand Jump on April 15.