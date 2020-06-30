Live-Action Georama Boy Panorama Girl Film Casts Anna Yamada, Jin Suzuki

The staff for the live-action film of Kyoko Okazaki 's Georama Boy Panorama Girl manga announced the two main cast members on Monday. Anna Yamada (live-action Saki ) will play Haruko Shibuya, and Jin Suzuki will play Kenichi Kanagawa in his first starring role for a film. The staff also revealed two visuals:

The film opens in Japan this fall.

The manga's romance story centers on the relationship between ordinary high school girl Haruko and Kenichi , a boy who suddenly quit school.

Natsuki Seta (live-action Tokyo Alice , Setoutsumi series) is directing the adaptation and writing the script.

Okazaki serialized the manga in Magazine House 's Heibon Punch magazine from February to October 1988, when the magazine suspended publication. Magazine House released the manga's compiled book volume in April 1989.

Okazaki's Helter Skelter manga inspired a live-action film in July 2012, her River's Edge manga inspired a live-action film in February 2018, and her Chiwawa-chan manga inspired a live-action film in January 2019.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web