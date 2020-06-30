Misaki Saito Ends Keishichō Battōka Manga

Manga about police swordsmen launched in July 2015, inspired stage play

Manga creator Misaki Saitoh published the final chapter of their Keishichō Battōka (Police Swordsmen) in Gentosha Comics ' Comic Boost website on June 26. Gentosha will publish the manga's eighth and final volume on August 24.

The manga centers on a fictional unit of sword-wielding policemen in Japan, who handle cases of people being "possessed" by mythical swords. Using special tactics, these policemen confront and help the possessed.

Saitoh launched the manga in Gentosha Comics ' Monthly Comic Birz magazine in July 2015. The manga moved to the Denshi Birz (later Comic Boost ) website after Monthly Comic Birz ceased publication in June 2018. Gentosha Comics published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in April 2019.

The manga inspired a stage play in May 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment recently released Saitoh's Sarazanmai: Reo and Mabu a spinoff manga of Ikuhara's original television anime Sarazanmai on May 18. The manga launched in Gentosha 's Rutile magazine in May 2018. The series ran in both the magazine and on its sister web comic site Rutile Sweet until March 2019.

ADV Manga previously published Saitoh and Hideyuki Kikuchi 's Taimashin and Taimashin Mashin manga.

Source: Comic Boost