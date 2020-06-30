Shakugan no Shana Manga's Ayato Sasakura Launches New Manga

Aekanaru manga begins with meeting between suicidal person, gentle girl

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic web manga magazine revealed on Monday that manga creator Ayato Sasakura launched a new manga titled Aekanaru (Gentle) in the magazine on Tuesday . The manga's story centers on Sadai, a person who heads into the mountains with the intent of taking his own life, but instead encounters a mysterious gentle girl.

Sasakura previously drew the manga adaptation of Yashichiro Takahashi 's Shakugan no Shana novels. Viz Media released the first six out of 10 volumes of the manga.

Sasakura also drew the Accel World / Dural: Magisa Garden manga based on Reki Kawahara 's Accel World light novel series. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in January 2012 as a spinoff of the novels. It ended on June 2017. Kadokawa published eight volumes for the manga.