SUPER HXEROS Manga's 11th Volume Bundles Anime BD

Shueisha post images of Ryōma Kitada 's 10th Dokyū Hentai HxEros manga volume on Wednesday, and the volume's wraparound jacket band announces that the 11th volume will bundle an original anime Blu-ray Disc. The anime Blu-ray Disc features brand new stories, including a story with Momoka titled "Futari no Amanojaku" (Their Perversion), a story with Sora titled "Tenkūji Sora no Nichijō" (Sora Tenkūji's Everyday Life), and a story with Maihime titled "Jinruisō HERO Keikaku" (The Hero For All Mankind Plan).

The manga's story begins when an unknown invader known as the "Kiseichū" (wordplay on the Japanese word for "parasite") invades Earth and begins robbing people of the source of their erotic "H energy," depriving them of the will to live. Retto Enjō, a high school boy, joins the hero organization HxEros, and alongside four beautiful high school girls, will save the Earth from the alien threat.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere on July 3. Funimation will stream the anime with the title SUPER HXEROES: "H"EROES SAVE THE WORLD .

Kitada launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017. The manga has 900,000 copies in print.

Source: Shueisha