Bungo Stray Dogs Hashigaki Stage Play Reveals Cast, September Run

Ryoki Nagae, Shuhei Izumi, Teruma, Hideya Tawada star in play

Bandai Namco Live Creative and Gorch Brothers announced the cast and September 11-27 run date on Thursday for Bungō Stray Dogs Hashigaki , one of two new stage plays for the Bungō Stray Dogs franchise .

The cast includes:

Ryoki Nagae as Rampo Edogawa (left in image below), Shuhei Izumi as Yukichi Fukuzawa (right)



Teruma as Doppo Kuniki (left in image below), Hideya Tawada as Osamu Dazai





The Untold Origins of the Detective Agency and Osamu Dazai and the Dark Era , the second and third volumes of Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungō Stray Dogs novel series, are inspiring the story of the Bungō Stray Dogs Hashigaki play. Norihito Nakayashiki is returning to direct the play and is also penning the script.

The franchise has another planned stage play based on the 2018 anime film Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple . The franchise will also have a live-action film adaptation titled Eiga Bungō Stray Dogs BEAST , based on the franchise 's stage plays and Asagiri's Bungō Stray Dogs BEAST light novel.

Bungō Stray Dogs : Sansha Teiritsu , the Bungō Stray Dogs franchise 's third stage play, ran in June 2019 in Iwate, Fukuoka, Aichi, and Osaka, and in July 2019 in Tokyo. Norihito Nakayashiki directed the play, and Chūji Mikasano ( Tokyo Ghoul anime) wrote the script.

The second play, Bungō Stray Dogs : Kuro no Jidai (Black Era, visual at right), ran in Tokyo at the Sunshine Gekijō from September to October 2018, and then ran in Osaka at the Morinomiya Piloti Hall in October 2018. The play covered part of the second television anime series.

The first play ran at the KAAT Kanagawa Arts Theatre in Yokohama in December 2017, at the Morinomiya Piloti Hall in Osaka in January 2018, and at AiiA 2.5 Theater Tokyo from January to February 2018. The play covered the first season of the television anime series.

Asagiri and Harukawa's original manga centers around a league of literary figures with supernatural powers. For example, in real life, Ryūnosuke Akutagawa wrote acclaimed stories that inspired Akira Kurosawa 's Rashōmon film and the Aoi Bungaku Series anime's Jigoku Hen (Hell Screen) arc. In Bungō Stray Dogs , he has the power to transform and manipulate his cloak into a monster-like entity. Together, some of these writers solve mysteries as part of the "Armed Detective Agency," while others appear as antagonists.

The first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub last March. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation are both streaming the series.

An anime film, titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple , opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.

The manga also inspired a smartphone game that launched in December 2017. Ambition released the game in English in July 2018, and Crunchyroll took over publication of the game in November 2018. An OVA shipped with the manga's 13th compiled volume in August 2017.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.