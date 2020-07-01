Kyoto Animation Starts Recruiting Again

Studio recruiting for animators, 3D CG staff, managers, systems engineers, more

Kyoto Animation announced on Tuesday that it is accepting applications again for different positions for both fixed-term and year-round employment periods. The anime studio had postponed recruiting for the 2021 fiscal year due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The studio is accepting applications for animators, managers, and systems engineers, for both fixed-term and year-round periods. It is also accepting general affairs personnel only for year-round periods, and 3D CG positions (modeling, rigging, effects, animation production) only for fixed-term periods.

The studio is also accepting applications for enrollment for it and its Animation DO sister studio's training program. The course will run from October 3, 2020 to September 25, 2021. As before, is open to high school graduates who are 18 to 25 years old.

On July 18 last year, a devastating fire broke out at Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. A total of 70 people were inside the building at the time. The fire killed 36 people and injured 33 others. In addition to those victims, a man in his 40s on his way to work in the area suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

Kyoto Prefectural Police apprehended the then 41-year-old suspect who allegedly used gasoline to start the fire, and they are investigating the case as arson. The man allegedly bought 40 liters of gasoline in two canisters and used a cart to transport the gasoline to Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. Police arrested the suspect on May 27 after 10 months of hospital care due to injuries.

Demolition work on Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building concluded on April 28.

Kyoto Animation put its work on hiatus on April 13 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The studio originally planned for the hiatus to last one month but extended it to May 31. The physical Kyoani&Do Shop! retail outlet remains closed even after June 1.

