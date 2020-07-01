Poco's Udon World's Nodoka Shinomaru Launches New Manga on July 31

Koi Janai kara Namae o Tsukete manga centers on woman who restarts life after losing everything

The August issue of Kodansha 's Be-Love magazine revealed on Wednesday that Nodoka Shinomaru will launch a new manga titled Koi Janai kara Namae o Tsukete (This Isn't Love, So Give it a Name) in the magazine's next issue on July 31. The magazine's tagline for the manga is, "A 34-year-old woman who carried herself with pride is forced to restart her life?!"

The manga's story will center on Tsukasa Date, a former career-minded woman who loses her job, house, and love life. She encounters a handsome man while getting lost on the road.

Shinomaru launched the Udon no Kuni no Kiniro Kemari ( Poco's Udon World ) manga in Shinchosha 's Comic Bunch magazine in 2012. Kurage Bunch published the final chapter in February 2019, and then published a bonus chapter in October 2019. The manga's 12th and final volume shipped in March 2019.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation by director Seiki Takuno and LIDEN FILMS that premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Poco's Udon World . The show is also available for digital purchase on Amazon . Discotek released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on May 26.

Sources: Be-Love August issue and website