Spider-Man Fake Red Manga Canceled

Manga's 1st compiled book volume did not sell well enough

Manga creator Yūsuke Ōsawa revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that his Spider-Man: Fake Red ( Spider-Man: Itsuwari no Aka ) manga based on Marvel's Spider-Man character has been canceled. Ōsawa stated that although initial sales of the manga's first compiled book volume were fairly good, additional printings did not continue to sell as well. The digital version also did not sell well at all. Ōsawa added that there are no plans for an overseas release.

Ōsawa launched the manga in the Manga Pocket app in June 2019. Marvel supervised the manga's original story. The app published the final chapter of the manga's "Phase 1" on March 20.

The manga's first compiled book volume shipped on April 9. Ōsawa had previously teased that the manga may continue if the book sells well.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film debuted in December 2018, and won the Animated Feature Film award at the 91st Academy Awards. The Spider-Man: Far from Home film opened in Japan in June 2019, before its U.S. premiere in July 2019.

Source: Yūsuke Ōsawa's Twitter account