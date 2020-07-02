EVO Cancels Online Tournament After Allegations Against Co-Founder

Co-founder Joey Cuellar accused of sexual misconduct

The organizers of the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament announced on Thursday that it has canceled its EVO Online event, after recent accusations of sexual misconduct against EVO co-founder and president Joey "MrWizard" Cuellar. The tournament will now no longer be involved with Cuellar, relieving him of his responsibilities, and with the company working toward his "complete separation."

Over the past 24 hours since the original accusations came to light, fighting game developers — such as CAPCOM , Bandai Namco Entertainment , and Netherealm — announced that they would not participate in the event. Numerous competitors, commentators, and other sponsors also announced that they will not participate.

Co-founder Tony "Ponder" Cannon will now serve as CEO of the company.

The online event was originally scheduled to take place throughout five weekends from July through August. The event was planned after the originally scheduled July 31-August 2 physical event in Las Vegas was cancelled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Source: EVO Twitter account