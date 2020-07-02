Girl Gaku Anime Resumes With 5th Episode on July 6 After COVID-19 Delay

Staff had delayed 5th episode indefinitely on May 4

The official website for TV Tokyo 's Oha-sta (Good Morning Studio) kids variety program announced on Monday that Girl Gaku ~Sei Girls Square Gakuin~ (Girl School ~Holy Girls Square Academy~), the television anime for the Girls² (pronounced "Girls Girls") performance group, is resuming with its fifth episode on July 6.

The anime delayed its fifth episode indefinitely on May 4 due to the state of emergency declaration in Japan, and instead began rerunning the anime from the first episode.

The nine members of the Girls² group consists of some cast members from the Girls x Heroine Series tokusatsu (special-effects) television franchise . The group released their first song last June. (The franchise also inspired another group of cast members called mirage².)

The anime is set in Holy Girls Square Academy, an academy for training pro star performers. The show focuses on students who aim to participate in the academy's annual big event, the Girls' Arena. The Girls² members play themselves in the anime.

Hiroaki Akagi ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is the chief director, while Norihito Takahashi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts episode director) is the director at OLM and Wit Studio . Takahiko Kyōgoku ( Love Live! , Land of the Lustrous ) is the animation supervisor. Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Blood+ , Atom The Beginning ) is in charge of series scripts.

Source: Oha-Suta anime's website