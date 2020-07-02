PlayStation Suspends Advertising on Facebook, Instagram

In support of #StopHateForProfit campaign

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) confirmed on Thursday that it will temporarily stop its PlayStation brand activity, including advertising and non-paid content, on the Facebook and Instagram social media platforms in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has drawn criticism for his lack of action in stopping hate content and misinformation on Facebook and Instagram in early June. The #StopHateForProfit began as a call to ask businesses to stop advertising on the platforms, and a number of companies have since done so. Microsoft reportedly stopped advertising on Facebook and Instagram in late June, but it also partnered with Facebook to transition from its shuttering Mixer service to the Facebook Gaming streaming platform.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz (Christopher Dring)