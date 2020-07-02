Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 Anime's Trailer Previews Eir Aoi's Ending Song

Anime premieres on July 11 after COVID-19 delay

The official Twitter account for the Sword Art Online anime began streaming a new promotional video for the Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 anime on Thursday. The video previews for the first time the ending theme song "I will…" by Eir Aoi .

The anime will premiere on July 11 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , MBS , and AbemaTV , on July 12 on AT-X , and on July 14 on TV Aichi . A week prior to these premieres, each respective channel is also airing a compilation episode of the anime's first part.

Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 is the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime's "Final Season," and it was slated to premiere in Japan on April 25, but was delayed to July due to effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The anime was slated to stream on Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , Funimation , and Hulu .

ReoNa is performing opening theme song "ANIMA."

Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan in October 2018 and is streaming on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . The series is adapting the entire "Alicization Arc" of Reki Kawahara 's original novels and will air for four cours , or four quarters of a year. Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , the second half of the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime, premiered in Japan on October 12 and the first part aired for 12 episodes. War of Underworld is listed with a total of 23 episodes.

Toonami began airing the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime on January 18.

Manabu Ono ( Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Saki , The Asterisk War ) is directing the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime at A-1 Pictures . Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale animation directors Gou Suzuki and Tomoya Nishiguchi are joining Shingo Adachi for the character designs. Yuki Kajiura is returning to compose the music.