Bushiroad's D4DJ Groovy Mix Rhythm Gets Global Release in English

New multimedia project centering on DJs also has upcoming anime

Bushiroad announced during a panel at the Anime Expo Lite virtual event on Friday focusing on its mobile games that it will release the D4DJ Groovy Mix rhythm game globally in English. Bushiroad demoed the game's "D4U Edition" during its panel.

Game developer Donuts is developing the D4DJ Groovy Mix rhythm game for mobile devices. The game is scheduled to launch this fall in Japan, but the "D4U Edition" launched in February.

Following after BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ (Dig Delight Direct Drive DJ) is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

SANZIGEN Animation Studio and director Seiji Mizushima are producing the D4DJ First Mix television anime.

Bushiroad also revealed more information at the panel about the Weiß Schwarz trading-card game, including upcoming booster packs for Overlord , KONOSUBA , Fate/Grand Order, Mob Psycho 100 , Adventure Time , and Magia Record .

The company also revealed that the BanG Dream! : Girls Band Party! app will also have a second collaboration with Hatsune Miku near the end of July. Bushiroad also revealed more clans for the Cardfight!! Vanguard Zero smartphone game, as well as online tournament support for the game.

Thanks to Kalai Chik for contributing to this article.

Source: Anime Expo Lite livestream