Cross Infinite World Licenses 'Past Life Countess, Present Life Otome Game NPC?!' Light Novel

Sorahoshi's story follows countess who is reincarnated into modern-day otome game

Cross Infinite World announced on Thursday that it has licensed Sorahoshi and Yuki Kinami's Past Life Countess, Present Life Otome Game NPC?! ( Moto Hakushaku Reijō wa Otome Game ni Sansen Shimashita ) light novel. The standalone light novel is currently available worldwide for pre-order and will be available digitally on September 11.

Cross Infinite World describes the story from the protagonist's point of view:

Oh dear, it seems I was reincarnated into a modern otome game from a fantasy world! All I ever wanted was to be free of my responsibilities as a countess and I finally got my wish when I was reborn as a commoner in modern Japan. Everything was going perfect, except it turns out this is the world of an otome game and some crazy girl who goes around calling herself the “heroine” is upset at me for stealing all her “events” with the “love interests”… Now she wants me to team up with her against the “villainess”. I'm supposedly just a random NPC, so why am I being dragged into this?!

Sorahoshi began serializing the novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website on December 2018.

Source: Press release