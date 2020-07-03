Tokyo One Piece Tower Attraction Closes Down on July 31

Theme park with games, restaurants, live show opened in March 2015

The official website for the One Piece franchise announced on Saturday that the Tokyo One Piece Tower theme park attraction will shut down permanently on July 31.

The staff provided a statement on the reason for closing down the attraction:

After the state of emergency was lifted and various measures were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infectious disease along with the Tokyo roadmap, we have carefully discussed and examined it before resuming business. We have determined that it will be difficult to continue providing services that satisfy all of you with the same quality as before, as well as the location of indoor facilities, and with the same quality.

The attraction opened in Tokyo's famed Tokyo Tower in March 2015. The space hosts live stage shows, and also hosts carnival-like game attractions, stamp rallies, exhibitions, and more for Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga and anime. The attraction also features a cafe and restaurant, and merchandise shops.

The attraction will reopen with safety measures before the permanent closure, and will allow a limited number of attendees each day free of charge.