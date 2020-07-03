Ultraman Manga Authors Draw 1st Manga in Touken Ranbu Anthology

1st story focuses on Awataguchi tantō

The August issue of Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creators Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi will draw the first manga in the upcoming Touken Ranbu Kizuna manga anthology. The first manga will focus on the Awataguchi school tantō (short swords).

The anthology is the first project to commemorate the eighth anniversary of Monthly Hero's . The second project will be an upcoming collaboration with pachislot and pachinko maker Universal Entertainment.

The Touken Ranbu Online "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in 2015. The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, the two Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff anime series, and a compilation anime film. A live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019. The franchise also includes a successful series of stage plays and stage musicals.