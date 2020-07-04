Death Come True Game Launches on Steam on July 17

Game launched on iOS, Android, Switch on June 25; PS4 release planned

The official Twitter account for the the Death Come True game revealed on Saturday that the game will launch for PC via Steam worldwide on July 17.

The game launched on June 25 for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android, and is also planned to launch for PlayStation 4. The game supports subtitles in 10 languages, including: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese.

Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa adventure game series) directed Too Kyo Games' "live-action movie game," and wrote the scenario. Masafumi Takada composed the music for the game.

Izanagi Games describes Death Come True :

Death Come True is the latest project from Kazutaka Kodaka , creator of the Danganronpa series. It combines movie and game elements, making it an “interactive movie” with a story that unfolds according to decisions made by the player which then can result in multiple different endings. Kanata Hongō takes the lead role as the main character and Chiaki Kuriyama acts the role of a female police investigator.

The game's cast includes:

Kanata Hongō as main character Makoto Karaki

as main character Makoto Karaki Chiaki Kuriyama as Akane Sachimura, who wakes up in the same hotel room as Makoto

as Akane Sachimura, who wakes up in the same hotel room as Makoto Win Morisaki as Nozomu Kuji, a young and talented investigator

as Nozomu Kuji, a young and talented investigator Yuuki Kaji as the hotel concierge

as the hotel concierge Chihiro Yamamoto as Nene Kurushima, a psychopath who just so happens to be staying at the hotel

as Nene Kurushima, a psychopath who just so happens to be staying at the hotel Jiro Sato as Kenichi Mino, a popular news anchor

The website also lists a character named "Unknown," a mysterious person who wields various weapons, and doggedly chases after the main character Karaki.

