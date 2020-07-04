Manga Planet Licenses Kia Asamiya's Silent Möbius Manga

Fantasista , Inc.'s Manga Planet manga subscription service announced during the Anime Expo Lite online event that it has licensed Kia Asamiya 's Silent Möbius manga. It will reveal the release date for the manga at a later date.

The company will also release Akira Itō , Yoshio Sekine, and Jun Ikeda 's Enchanted Racer ; Sanyo and Himekawa Art's Marin ; Yoshiki Tanaka and Takeru Kirishima 's Prince of Lan Ling , and Yoshitaka Amano 's ZAN manga on July 18 and 19. All four manga launched on Comixology last year.

In addition, Fatasista Inc.'s futekiya manga subscription service announced it is in talks to add boys-love manga from publisher Libre Inc., and will reveal titles and release dates at a later date.

Asamiya launched the Silent Möbius manga in 1988 and has since published various spinoffs and side stories. The most recent series, Silent Möbius QD , ran from 2013 to 2015. The original manga deals with Attacked Mystification Police (AMP), an elite all-female unit who protect Tokyo from Lucifer Hawks and other supernatural creatures in the 2020s.

Viz published the 12 volumes of the original manga in North America in monthly issues and later in compiled volumes. Udon Entertainment announced in 2009 that it planned to republish the original manga as they were published in Japan, including the later Silent Möbius Tales and Silent Möbius Klein volumes, but the company has since only published four volumes, covering the first story-arc.

The first manga spawned two theatrical anime films in 1991 and 1992, a 26-episode television anime series in 1998, and a historical live-action reimagining on home video in 1993. Streamline Pictures released the first anime movie, while Bandai Entertainment released both anime movies and the television series. In 2016, D4 Enterprise offered a new version of Gainax 's 1990 Silent Möbius PC-9801 game that plays on modern Windows computers.

Thanks to Kalai Chik for contributing to this article.

Source: Email correspondence