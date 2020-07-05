Mega Man Franchise Gets VR Experience in Japanese Arcade

Rockman VR Nerawareta Virtual World!! debuts in Tokyo on July 18

CAPCOM announced on Friday that it will launch the Rockman VR Nerawareta Virtual World!! (Mega Man VR: Aimed at the Virtual World!!) virtual reality experience at Plaza CAPCOM in Q Plaza Ikebukuro in Tokyo on July 18. The experience is based on the Mega Man 11 game and will feature in Plaza CAPCOM 's VR-X area. CAPCOM describes the VR experience as the first VR work for arcades in the Mega Man franchise .

In the VR experience's story Dr. Wily plots to conquer the peaceful VR world through hacking. Mega Man uses Dr. Light's VR goggles to enter the VR world and put a stop to Dr. Wily's ambitions.

The VR-X corner at Plaza CAPCOM has hosted multiple virtual reality experiences based on the Resident Evil franchise . Q Plaza Ikebukuro also houses CAPCOM Cafe.

A live-action film project for CAPCOM 's Mega Man game franchise is in development. Mattson Tomlin ( The Batman ) is writing a script for the planned project.

CAPCOM confirmed last October that the film is still in development. 20th Century Studios and Chernin Entertainment are developing the project. CAPCOM announced in October 2018 that Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman ( Catfish , Paranormal Activity 3 and 4 ) are writing and directing the project, with Masi Oka ( Heroes ) producing the project. The film is tentatively titled MEGA MAN .

The Mega Man franchise (known as Rock Man in Japan) began in 1987 with CAPCOM 's release of the first Mega Man game on the Nintendo Famicom. The franchise has since spawned numerous games, with the latest in the main series, Mega Man 11 , released in North America in October 2018. The Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on January 21.

The franchise has also spawned multiple manga and anime series and OVAs, as well as an American animated TV series. ADV Films released the Megaman: Upon a Star OVA in 2005. Viz Media released Ryo Takamisaki 's MegaMan NT Warrior ( Rockman.EXE ) manga from 2004 to 2008, and also licensed the first two seasons of the anime adaptation, which aired on the Kids WB programming block. Viz also licensed the Megaman Star Force anime.