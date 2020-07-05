Monster Girl Doctor Anime Reveals 8 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Yoshino Origuchi 's Monster Girl Doctor ( Monster Musume no Oisha-san ) light novel series revealed additional cast members on Saturday.

The newly announced cast members are:

(Note: character name romanizations are not confirmed.)

Atsumi Tanezaki as Scadi



Maki Kawase as Kunai



Sayumi Suzushiro as Ily



Miho Okasaki as Meme



Ai Fairouz as Kei



M.A.O . as Rona



Hisako Kanemoto as Dione



Yukana as Cthulihu



The previously announced cast includes:

The anime launched in advance on d Anime Store in Japan on Saturday. The streaming will be in line with the television premiere dates from the second episode onward. The anime will premiere on television on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV on July 12, and on BS11 on July 14.

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , The Familiar of Zero , Last Period: the journey to the end of the despair ) is directing the anime at Arvo Animation ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ). Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hiromi Kato ( Kobato. , Chain Chronicle , ID-0 ) is designing the characters. TO-MAS is composing the music.

The idol group ARCANA PROJECT is performing the opening song "Campanella Hibiku Sora de" (In the Sky Where the Bells Ring) as the group's first single. Aina Suzuki is performing the ending song "Yasahisa no Namae" (The Name of Kindness).

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story, which is "endorsed by OKAYADO ," the author of the Monster Musume manga:

In the town of Lindworm where monsters and humans coexist, Dr. Glenn runs an exemplary medical clinic for monster girls with his lamia assistant, Sapphee. Whether receiving a marriage proposal by a centaur injured in battle, palpating the injury of a mermaid, or suturing the delicate wounds of a flesh golem, Dr. Glenn performs his job with grace and confidence. But when an unsavory character seeks to steal a harpy egg, how will the unflappable Dr. Glenn respond...?

Yoshino writes the series and Z-Ton , one of the artists featured in the Monster Musume: I ♥ Monster Girls anthology, provides the illustrations.