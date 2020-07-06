Do not say mystery Manga Takes 3-Month Hiatus

The August issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Flowers magazine revealed on June 28 that Yumi Tamura 's Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) manga will go on hiatus for three months, and will return in the magazine's November issue on September 28.

The manga follows mystery-solving college student Totonō Kunō. At the beginning of the story, the police bring him in for questioning on suspicion of the murder of his classmate.

Tamura published a one-shot for the manga in Monthly Flowers in November 2016, before launching a full serialization of the manga in the magazine a year later in November 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on February 10, and will publish the seventh volume on September 10. Kodansha awarded the manga in its 44th annual Manga Awards in April. The manga was also nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho Awards in January.

Tamura launched the 35-volume 7SEEDS series in 2001 in Bessatsu Shōjo Comic magazine, before eventually moving it to Monthly Flowers . The manga ended in July 2017. The manga won the Shōjo Category of the 52nd Annual Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2007. The manga inspired two anime series that premiered on Netflix in June 2019 and on March 26.

Tamura's 27-volume Basara manga ran in Bessatsu Shōjo Comic from 1990-1998. Viz Media published the manga in English in 2003-2008. The manga inspired the 13-episode Legend of Basara television anime series in 1998. Viz Media also published Tamura's two-volume Chicago manga in 2002-2003, and her one-volume Wild Com manga in 2004.

Tamura's Tomoe ga Yuku! manga inspired an OVA series in 1991-1992.