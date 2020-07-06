Kirarin Revolution's An Nakahara Launches New Manga on August 3

New manga is titled Haru Ojō-sama, Koi no Ojikan desu!

The August issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine revealed on Friday that An Nakahara will launch a new manga titled Haru Ojō-sama, Koi no Ojikan desu! (Lady Haru, It Is Time for Love!) in the magazine's next issue on August 3. The manga will feature on the issue's cover, and will also have a color opening page. The first chapter will have 43 pages.

Nakahara recently ended the Hikari on Stage! manga in the magazine on May 2. Nakahara launched the manga in Ciao in March 2018. Shogakukan will publish the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume on July 31.

Nakahara's Kirarin Revolution idol manga inspired a television anime in 2006. Nakahara's Niji-iro Prism Girl manga also inspired an OVA series in 2013.