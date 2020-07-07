Devil May Cry 5 Designer Ryosuke Yoshida Leaves Capcom

Senior game designer joins NetEase Games Sakura Studio

Game developer Ryosuke Yoshida announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he has left his job at CAPCOM as of Saturday, July 4. His Twitter account now lists him as senior game designer at NetEase Games Sakura Studio. Yoshida noted in his announcement that he had been with CAPCOM for 12 years.

Yoshida is perhaps best known for his work as designer on Devil May Cry 5 , the latest installment in CAPCOM 's character action game series. Yoshida also worked as a designer on Monster Hunter: Generations .



Source: Ryosuke Yoshida's Twitter account via Siliconera