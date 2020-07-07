Live-Action 'Kiss Him, Not Me' Film's Footage Highlights Asuma Mutsumi

The official website for the live-action film of Junko 's Kiss Him, Not Me ( Watashi ga Motete Dōsunda ) manga posted footage from the film on Tuesday. The video highlights the character Asuma Mutsumi, played by THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE member Hokuto Yoshino.

The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Nonoka Yamaguchi (E-girls) as Kae Serinuma (after slimming down)

Hokuto Yoshino ( THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE ) as Asuma Mutsumi, Kae's cool and intelligent senior who falls in love with her

from ) as Asuma Mutsumi, Kae's cool and intelligent senior who falls in love with her Asahi Itō as Nozomu Nanashima, a "bad boy" type who is prone to teasing

Miu Tomita as Kae Serinuma (before slimming down)

as Kae Serinuma (before slimming down) Fuju Kamio as Yūsuke Igarashi, a serious but kind classmate

Sō Okuno as Hayato Shinomiya, a cute, tsundere first-year student

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Other new cast members include (clockwise from upper left in image above) Miku Uehara , Ryōtarō Sakaguchi , Marina Mizushima, Zawachin, Satsuki Nakayama, Naho Toda , Shūto Miyazaki, and Mio Yūki .

Norihisa Hiranuma (High & Low film series) is directing the film, and is also co-writing the script with Nami Kikkawa, Shōhei Fukuda, Kei Watanabe, and Daisuke Kamijō. The film will open in Japan on July 10. Girls2 is performing the film's theme song "Watashi ga Motete Dōsunda."

Crunchyroll released the manga as chapters were published in Japan, and Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in print. Kodansha Comics describes the manga:

Hi there! My name is Serinuma Kae. I'm the kind of girl who loves checking out boys and fantasizing about them getting friendly (and more) with each other - I'm what you might call a fujoshi . One day, my beloved (yes, he's an anime character) died, and the shock of it all was more than I could have ever prepared for! My grief over his passing resulted in some ridiculous weight-loss! And you won't believe what happened next! Soon after my change, the four most divinely gorgeous boys in my school asked me out on dates! I accepted them all, and you'd think I'd be happy with my sudden popularity, but the truth is, my heart only yearns for a prince to be next to his prince. Ahh, yes, boys, I'd much prefer that you turn your affections elsewhere and Kiss Him, Not Me !

The manga began in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in 2013 and ended on February 13, 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 14th and final compiled volume in Japan in March 2018. Kodansha Comics published the manga's 14th volume in English in July 2018. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .