Crunchyroll to Also Stream My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax! Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will also stream My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan ), the third anime season of the anime of Wataru Watari 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. ) light novel series, as part of the summer 2020 anime season. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime "soon" in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin American countries. The company began streaming an English-subtitled trailer:

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for release outside Asia. HIDIVE will begin streaming the anime on Friday at 12:30 p.m. EDT. HIDIVE was set to begin streaming the series on April 10 before the delay. Sentai Filmworks also plans to release the anime on home video.

The anime will premiere in Japan on Thursday on MBS , TBS , and Amazon Prime Video ; on BS-TBS on Saturday ; on CBC on July 15; and on SBS on July 21.

The season was scheduled to premiere on TBS on April 9 late at night at 1:58 a.m. (effectively April 10) before the delay to July due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Instead of the new season, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! , the second season, began re-airing at that time.

The returning cast includes:

Kei Oikawa ( Hinamatsuri , Outbreak Company ) is returning from the second season to direct the new season at studio feel. ( Brains Base animated the first season.) Keiichirō Ōchi ( Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ), a scriptwriter on the second season, is supervising the series scripts. Yuichi Tanaka ( A Certain Magical Index , A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is also returning from the second season as character designer. Saori Hayami and Nao Tōyama are performing the ending song "Diamond no Jundo" (Purity of a Diamond) as their respective characters.

The novels previously inspired two anime seasons, which Crunchyroll streamed under the titles My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! . Sentai Filmworks licensed and released both seasons on home video in North America. Sentai Filmworks will dub both the first and second season, with a new home video release slated for this year.

Yen Press licensed the novel series and Naomichi Io 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic manga adaptation for English publication in 2015. The publisher describes the story:

Hachiman Hikigaya is a cynic. "Youth" is a crock, he believes--a sucker's game, an illusion woven from failure and hypocrisy. But when he turns in an essay for a school assignment espousing this view, he's sentenced to work in the Service Club, an organization dedicated to helping students with problems in their lives! How will Hachiman the Cynic cope with a job that requires--gasp!--optimism?

Watari began the original light novels with illustrations by Ponkan8 in Japan in 2011. The series' final arc began with the 12th volume, which shipped in September 2017. The 14th and final volume shipped in November 2019.

