Fire Force Stage Play Reveals Visual

Tickets for July-August performances resold due to COVID-19 guidelines

The official website for the stage play of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga revealed a key visual on Wednesday.

The play will run at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka on July 31 to August 2, and the KT Zepp Yokohama in Kanagawa on August 6 to 9. Shō Kubota is directing the play, with a script by Yūsei Naruse . Masaki Miyoshi is composing the music.

The play's official website announced on July 1 that the production is refunding and reselling previously sold tickets. Due to new guidelines to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the performance schedule, type of seats available, and number of tickets available has changed.

As previously announced, Hikaru Makishima is playing protagonist Shinra Kusakabe in the stage play. The other cast members include:

Ren Ozawa as Arthur Boyle

as Arthur Boyle Yūki Kimisawa as Akitaro Ōbi

Ryōma Baba as Takehisa Hinawa

Sena as Maki Oze

Karin Isobe as Iris

as Iris Kōji Kominami as Rekka Hoshimiya

Kentarō Menjō as Flam Karim

Yūya Asato as Foien Li

as Foien Li Yū Saotome as Tamaki Kotatsu

Takashi Hagino as Leonard Burns

as Leonard Burns Tsubasa Kizu as Shō Kusakabe

Hotaru Nomoto as Princess Hibana

as Princess Hibana Shūhei Izumi as Joker

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

Ohkubo launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015. Kodansha published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on May 15. Kodansha Comics shipped the 19th volume on June 23.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered last July. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service, and also streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami last July. The second season premiered on Friday, and it will have 24 episodes.