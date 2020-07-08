Houston Mayor: Anime Matsuri Convention Rescheduled to Next Year

Anime Matsuri CEO: ticket refund deadline extended to "at least until end of July"

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stated during a daily briefing on Wednesday that the Anime Matsuri organizers are suspending and rescheduling their convention to next year (22:12 mark in video below). Anime Matsuri has not made an official announcement regarding the rescheduling of the event, but its CEO John Leigh reported on Wednesday that the deadline for refunds on tickets will be extended to "at least until [the] end of July."

Due to expanding health and safety measures in the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Anime Matsuri had already been rescheduled from July 9-12 to August 20-23 at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center, before this week's latest developments.

Mayor Turner stated on Monday that "in [Houston], all other conferences and conventions have canceled or been rescheduled to next year with the exception of" the July 16-18 Texas State Republican Convention. He later announced on Wednesday that the city government has canceled the Texas State Republican Convention.