North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 5-11

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cop Craft BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 July 7
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? BDCite Funimation US$64.98 July 7
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Set 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$49.99 July 7
Shakugan no Shana Season 1 Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 July 7
Shakugan no Shana Season 2 Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 July 7
Shakugan no Shana Season 3 Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 July 7
Shakugan no Shana Movie Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$24.98 July 7
Shakugan no Shana S Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$24.98 July 7
Tonari no Seki-kun: The Master of Killing Time BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$39.98 July 7
Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 July 7

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
act-age Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 7
A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 15Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 7
Daytime Shooting Star GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 July 7
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 14Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 7
Dr. Stone GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 7
Haikyu!! GN 39Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 7
I Had That Same Dream Again GNPlease Seven Seas Entertainment US$20.99 July 7
An Incurable Case of Love GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 7
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 15Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 7
Knight of the Ice GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 7
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 7
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 7
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 July 7
One-Punch Man GN 20Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 7
Prince Freya GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 7
Seraph of the End GN 19Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 7
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 7
Takane & Hana GN 15Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 7

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
act-age GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
All-Rounder Meguru GN 15Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
Blue Sheep's Reverie GN 4 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Nihonbungeisha US$6.99 July 7
Cells at Work: Bacteria! GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
Clover: Collector's Edition GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 July 7
A Condition Called Love GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
Daytime Shooting Star GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
Discommunication GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 8
Dr. Stone GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
Fairy Tail: City Hero GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
The Great Cleric GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
Haikyu!! GN 39Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
I Had That Same Dream Again GNPlease Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 7
An Incurable Case of Love GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
Loner Life in Another World GN 2Please Kaiten Books US$8.99 July 10
Love Massage: Melting Beauty Treatment GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$6.99 July 7
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
My Boss's Kitten GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 July 7
Nobo and Her? GN 4Please Coamix US$6.99 July 7
Oasis Des Lys GN 3Please Digital Manga Publishing US$5.95 July 7
One-Punch Man GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
Orient GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Edition GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$13.99 July 7
Prince Freya GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
Pumpkin Scissors GN 23Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
Saint Young Men GN 5-6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 each July 7
Seraph of the End GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
A Sign of Affection GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
Smile Down the Runway GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
Summer Wars Complete Edition GNPlease Vertical US$9.99 July 7
Takane & Hana GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 7
To Be Next to you GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 8
When We Shout for Love GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 7
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$16.99 July 7

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 7
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Novel 8Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 July 7
Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$14.99 July 7
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 7
If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 7
I Had That Same Dream Again NovelPlease Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 July 7
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 7
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 7
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 7
Penguindrum Novel 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 7

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World Novel 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 7
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 12Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 7
I Refuse to Be Your Enemy! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 11
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 9
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 5
Yes, No, or Maybe? NovelPlease Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 9

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Switch gamePlease Inti Creates US$14.99 July 10
Catherine: Full Body Switch gameCite Sega US$49.99 July 7
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris PS4, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco Entertainment America US$59.99, US$104.99 (Deluxe Edition) July 10

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Street Fighter Swimsuit Special Collection Artbook (hardcover)Please Udon Entertainment US$39.99 July 7
