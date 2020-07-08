News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 5-11
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Cop Craft, How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? anime; act-age, My Senpai Is Annoying manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cop Craft BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 7
|How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 7
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Set 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|July 7
|Shakugan no Shana Season 1 Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|July 7
|Shakugan no Shana Season 2 Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|July 7
|Shakugan no Shana Season 3 Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|July 7
|Shakugan no Shana Movie Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$24.98
|July 7
|Shakugan no Shana S Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$24.98
|July 7
|Tonari no Seki-kun: The Master of Killing Time BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$39.98
|July 7
|Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|July 7
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|act-age Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
|A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 15Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 7
|Daytime Shooting Star GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
|Dr. Stone GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
|Haikyu!! GN 39Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
|I Had That Same Dream Again GNPlease
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$20.99
|July 7
|An Incurable Case of Love GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
|Knight of the Ice GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 7
|The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 7
|Love Me, Love Me Not GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
|My Senpai Is Annoying GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|July 7
|One-Punch Man GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
|Prince Freya GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
|Seraph of the End GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
|Takane & Hana GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 7
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|act-age GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|All-Rounder Meguru GN 15Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|Blue Sheep's Reverie GN 4 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Nihonbungeisha
|US$6.99
|July 7
|Cells at Work: Bacteria! GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|Clover: Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|July 7
|A Condition Called Love GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|Daytime Shooting Star GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|Discommunication GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 8
|Dr. Stone GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|Fairy Tail: City Hero GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|The Great Cleric GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|Haikyu!! GN 39Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|I Had That Same Dream Again GNPlease
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 7
|An Incurable Case of Love GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|Loner Life in Another World GN 2Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$8.99
|July 10
|Love Massage: Melting Beauty Treatment GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$6.99
|July 7
|Love Me, Love Me Not GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|My Boss's Kitten GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|My Senpai Is Annoying GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|July 7
|Nobo and Her? GN 4Please
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|July 7
|Oasis Des Lys GN 3Please
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$5.95
|July 7
|One-Punch Man GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|Orient GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Edition GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$13.99
|July 7
|Prince Freya GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|Pumpkin Scissors GN 23Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|Saint Young Men GN 5-6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99 each
|July 7
|Seraph of the End GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|A Sign of Affection GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|Smile Down the Runway GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|Summer Wars Complete Edition GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$9.99
|July 7
|Takane & Hana GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 7
|To Be Next to you GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 8
|When We Shout for Love GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 7
|Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$16.99
|July 7
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 7
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Novel 8Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|July 7
|Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 7
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 9Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 7
|If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 7
|I Had That Same Dream Again NovelPlease
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|July 7
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 7
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 7
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 7
|Penguindrum Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 7
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World Novel 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 7
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 12Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 7
|I Refuse to Be Your Enemy! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 11
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 9
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 5
|Yes, No, or Maybe? NovelPlease
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 9
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Switch gamePlease
|Inti Creates
|US$14.99
|July 10
|Catherine: Full Body Switch gameCite
|Sega
|US$49.99
|July 7
|Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris PS4, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Bandai Namco Entertainment America
|US$59.99, US$104.99 (Deluxe Edition)
|July 10
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Street Fighter Swimsuit Special Collection Artbook (hardcover)Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$39.99
|July 7