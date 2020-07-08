Uzumaki Anime Casts Uki Satake as Kirie Goshima

The official Twitter account for the anime of Junji Ito 's Uzumaki horror manga announced on Wednesday that Uki Satake ( Space Dandy 's QT) will voice the anime's protagonist Kirie Goshima. The account began streaming a video message from Satake.

The four-episode mini-series will premiere on Toonami this year, before it will premiere in Japan. Hiroshi Nagahama ( Mushi-Shi ) is directing the mini-series at Production I.G , and Colin Stetson (Hereditary) is composing the music.

The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.

The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.



