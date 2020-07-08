News
Uzumaki Anime Casts Uki Satake as Kirie Goshima
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for the anime of Junji Ito's Uzumaki horror manga announced on Wednesday that Uki Satake (Space Dandy's QT) will voice the anime's protagonist Kirie Goshima. The account began streaming a video message from Satake.
Uki Satake to voice Kirie Goshima in the Japanese version of Uzumaki Anime.(@UzumakiAnime1)July 8
The four-episode mini-series will premiere on Toonami this year, before it will premiere in Japan. Hiroshi Nagahama (Mushi-Shi) is directing the mini-series at Production I.G, and Colin Stetson (Hereditary) is composing the music.
The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.
The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.
Source: Uzumaki anime's Twitter account