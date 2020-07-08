World Heroes Fighting Game's Manga Ends

Kimitoshi Yokoo launched manga in December 2018

The August issue of Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine published the final chapter of Kimitoshi Yokoo's manga adaptation of ADK 's World Heroes game franchise on July 1.

Yokoo launched the manga in Monthly Hero's in December 2018. Hero's Inc. published the manga's second compiled book volume on January 10.

The original World Heroes fighting game debuted for Neo Geo in 1992 and spawned three follow-up games: World Heroes 2 (1993), World Heroes 2 Jet (1994), and World Heroes Perfect (1995).

The SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy crossover game added World Heroes character Jeanne as DLC in December 2018.



Source: Satomi Endō's Twitter account