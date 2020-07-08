News
XFLAG, SCANDAL, Marza Animation Planet Collaborate on 'XPICE' Anime Short
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
XFLAG announced on Wednesday that it will release the new original anime short "XPICE" on the official XFLAG Anime YouTube channel on July 15. The channel began streaming a teaser video for the collaborative short on Wednesday.
The anime is the first part of a collaborative project between XFLAG, creators, and musical artists in Japan. The four-member all-female band SCANDAL inspired "XPICE," and the short features their original song "SPICE."
The project's official website describes "XPICE":
We knew that when you mix a diverse set of people and talents, the extraordinary happens. So with a mission to create new culture, we brought artists and creators together to combine a unique story, masterful animation, and an all-new song from SCANDAL into something the world's never seen before.
The result? Our very first work: XPICE—a tale of heroes fighting to protect their city, and how they grow along the way. It's got a dash of courage, a pinch of teamwork, and a whole lot of heart.
The Japanese CG anime studio Marza Animation Planet (Chi's Sweet Adventure, Lupin III THE FIRST, Resident Evil: Vendetta) is producing the short. SCANDAL is providing the music, and Spooky Graphic (Little Charo) is credited for the artwork. The project utilizes the cross-platform game engine Unity.