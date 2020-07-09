Dragon Quest Tact Smartphone Tactical RPG Launches in Japan on July 16

iOS/Android game will be free-to-play with in-app purchases

The official website for Dragon Quest Tact, the tactical role-playing game based on the Dragon Quest franchise , announced on Wednesday that the game will launch for iOS and Android devices in Japan on July 16.

The free-to-play game will include in-app purchases. Pre-registration is available now.

In the game, players will command the franchise 's monsters in tactical battles. The game will feature a turn-based command battle system, and monsters will battle while progressing through a map divided into squares.

Aiming is developing the game, and Square Enix is credited with planning and production. Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii is the general director for the game. The franchise 's character designer Akira Toriyama ( Dragon Ball , Dr. Slump ) is returning to design the characters. The franchise 's composer Koichi Sugiyama ( Dragon Quest Your Story , Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) is again composing the music.

The global version of another Dragon Quest smartphone role-playing game, Dragon Quest of the Stars ( Hoshi no Dragon Quest ), launched on February 25. The game has the largest world in the series' history, and its focus is on exploring the world and fighting monsters.

Source: Dragon Quest Tact game's website via Siliconera