Hiro Aikawa's Dōzo Kawaigatte Kudasai Manga Ends

The August issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed on Wednesday that Hiro Aikawa 's Dōzo Kawaigatte Kudasai (Please Go Ahead and Spoil Me) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 7.

The manga centers on Aoi Kinoshita, a clumsy woman who one day becomes the center of affection of Mori Kujō, an up and coming executive and incoming president of a company.

The manga debuted in Petit Comic on June 8.

Aikawa launched the Mikami-sensei's Way of Love ( Mikami-sensei no Aishikata ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in September 2014, and ended it last October. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final volume on January 10. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it released the seventh volume last October. The eighth volume will release digitally on August 18.