Limited Run Games Announces New Physical Releases
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
8 Japanese games get limited physical releases
Game distributor Limited Run Games announced physical releases for a number of new titles. The Japanese games receiving limited-edition physical releases include:
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- The friends of Ringo Ishikawa
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Grandia HD Collection
- MegaDimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst
- Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash!
- Ys Origin
Limited Run Games itself is not producing the physical releases of MegaDimension Neptunia VII and Ys Origin, but selling them on behalf of their publishers.
Source: Limited Run Games via Gematsu