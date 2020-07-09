News
Limited Run Games Announces New Physical Releases

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
8 Japanese games get limited physical releases

Game distributor Limited Run Games announced physical releases for a number of new titles. The Japanese games receiving limited-edition physical releases include:

  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  • The friends of Ringo Ishikawa
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves
  • Grandia HD Collection
  • MegaDimension Neptunia VII
  • Mighty Gunvolt Burst
  • Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash!
  • Ys Origin

Limited Run Games itself is not producing the physical releases of MegaDimension Neptunia VII and Ys Origin, but selling them on behalf of their publishers.

Source: Limited Run Games via Gematsu

