Triage X Manga Continues Despite Planned Conclusion

Artist Shoji Sato said on his Twitter account on Tuesday that the Triage X manga will not end with its 21st volume. He noted, "I guess there was this interview where I said the manga will end around volume 21. But it didn't!" Kadokawa shipped the 21st volume on Thursday .

Sato previously stated in an interview with media news website Natalie in 2018 that he planned to end the manga around its 21st volume.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Mochizuki General Hospital boasts some of the most well-trained (and well-endowed) nurses in town. But though these ladies spend much of their day battling disease, their after-hours are spent fighting a very different sort of sickness... Under the leadership of the hospital chairman, a handful of staff members and local teenagers form a group of mercenary assassins, targeting the "cancers" of society and excising those individuals before their wickedness spreads.

Sato launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2009. Yen Press released the 19th volume on March 24. The manga inspired a television anime series in 2015. Crunchyroll and Daisuki both streamed the series. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in January 2017.

Sato also drew the art for Highschool of the Dead , another manga that inspired an anime.