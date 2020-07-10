Eiji Masuda Launches New Yumemigaoka Wonderland Manga in August

This year's August issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Friday that Eiji Masuda 's new manga is titled Yumemigaoka Wonderland , and it will debut in the magazine's next issue on August 12. The magazine teases the manga as an omnibus manga, with the first chapter centering on the meeting of between a gloomy boy and a free-spirited guitarist girl in a wonderland where everything is possible.

Bessatsu Shōnen Champion has yet to publish the preview image of the manga that was in the August issue online, but the entertainment news website Natalie published an earlier rough draft image from the magazine's July issue (which shipped on June 12).

The magazine previously teased that Masuda will launch a new manga in the magazine.

Masuda launched the Shūkan Shōnen Hachi (Weekly Shonen Hachi) manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion in January 2018, and ended it in November 2018. The fifth and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2019.

Masuda launched Jitsu wa Watashi wa in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2013, and ended the series in February 2017. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final compiled volume on March 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English under the title My Monster Secret . The company published the manga's 20th volume on April 21.

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The manga also received a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo's Shinjukumura Live theater in May 2016.