News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 29-July 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|53,506
|5,058,226
|2
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|23,591
|195,211
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|19,285
|1,092,799
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,037
|3,015,080
|5
|PS4
|The Last of Us Part II
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|June 19
|9,279
|213,968
|6
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|8,114
|3,478,749
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|8,111
|3,647,104
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,111
|3,744,880
|9
|NSw
|Catherine: Full Body
|Atlus
|July 2
|6,917
|6,917
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,104
|1,432,705
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,903
|1,481,128
|12
|NSw
|Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia
|Happinet
|June 25
|4,176
|19,418
|13
|PS4
|The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits)
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|June 28, 2018
|3,735
|104,335
|14
|PS4
|Marvel's Iron Man VR
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|July 3
|3,358
|3,358
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,223
|1,606,663
|16
|PS4
|Remant: From the Ashes
|DMM Games
|June 25
|2,905
|22,149
|17
|NSw
|Xenoblade: Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|May 29
|2,742
|126,662
|18
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|2,674
|256,409
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|2,547
|933,420
|20
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 28, 2018
|2,427
|7,668
Source: Famitsu