Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 29-July 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 29-July 5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 53,506 5,058,226
2 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 23,591 195,211
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 19,285 1,092,799
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,037 3,015,080
5 PS4 The Last of Us Part II Sony Interactive Entertainment June 19 9,279 213,968
6 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 8,114 3,478,749
7 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 8,111 3,647,104
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,111 3,744,880
9 NSw Catherine: Full Body Atlus July 2 6,917 6,917
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,104 1,432,705
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,903 1,481,128
12 NSw Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Happinet June 25 4,176 19,418
13 PS4 The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits) Sony Interactive Entertainment June 28, 2018 3,735 104,335
14 PS4 Marvel's Iron Man VR Sony Interactive Entertainment July 3 3,358 3,358
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,223 1,606,663
16 PS4 Remant: From the Ashes DMM Games June 25 2,905 22,149
17 NSw Xenoblade: Definitive Edition Nintendo May 29 2,742 126,662
18 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 2,674 256,409
19 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 2,547 933,420
20 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 28, 2018 2,427 7,668

Source: Famitsu

