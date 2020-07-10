Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 29-July 5

Last week's episode of Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu Muzukyun! Tokubetsu-hen , a rerun of the live-action series adaptation of Tsunami Umino 's The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga, aired on TBS on Tuesday, June 30 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.5% rating.

The second half of the Soreike! Anpanman Kirameke! Ice no Kuni no Vanilla-hime film aired on NTV on Friday, July 3 at 10:55 a.m., and earned a 2.0% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)