Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 29-July 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Full-Time Wife Escapist rerun episode earns 10.5% rating

Last week's episode of Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu Muzukyun! Tokubetsu-hen, a rerun of the live-action series adaptation of Tsunami Umino's The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu) manga, aired on TBS on Tuesday, June 30 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.5% rating.

The second half of the Soreike! Anpanman Kirameke! Ice no Kuni no Vanilla-hime film aired on NTV on Friday, July 3 at 10:55 a.m., and earned a 2.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 5 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.0
Detective Conan NTV July 4 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 5 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.8
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV July 4 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.5
Doraemon TV Asahi July 4 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.2
One Piece Fuji TV July 5 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi July 4 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.8
Healin' Good Precure Osarai Selection TV Asahi July 5 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E July 4 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 3.2
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E July 4 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

