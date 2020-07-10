Wataru Murayama's Woman can't control her desire Manga Ends

The July 24 issue of Houbunsha 's Weekly Manga Times magazine published the final chapter of Wataru Murayama 's Onna ni wa 3-nen ni Ichido Dō ni ka Saretai Hi ga Aru ( Woman can't control her desire ) manga on Friday. The manga's fifth and final volume will ship on September 16.

The manga centers on the stories of a 27-year-old office worker, a 21-year-old college student, and a 33-year-old housewife and their individual sexual desires.

Murayama launched the manga in Weekly Manga Times in November 2018. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 16.

ADV Manga previously published Murayama's Desert Coral manga in 2004.

