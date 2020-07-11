Life-Size Freedom Gundam Statue to Rise Above Shanghai

Sunrise announced on Saturday that the "Life-Size Gundam Statue Project" is expanding overseas with a life-size Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai next year. Sunrise and its partners made the announcement during the live-streamed Gundam G Meeting 2020 event for the Gundam China Project. Protagonist Kira Yamato pilots the 18.03-meter-tall (about 59-foot-tall) ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam mobile suit midway through the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime series.

Sunrise is planning to unveil an 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving RX-78-2 Gundam statue from the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime in Yokohama, but delayed the unveiling to later this year due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A previous life-size RX-78-2 Gundam statue debuted in Japan in July 2009. That statue was replaced in September 2017 with a life-size RX-0 Unicorn Gundam statue from the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn anime. The Unicorn Gundam statue can light up and move various panels to "transform" between Unicorn Mode and Destroy Mode.

Source: Gundam.info