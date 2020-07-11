XSEED Reveals Physical Release for Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Game

Game launches for PS4, Switch, PC in 2020

XSEED Games announced on Friday that game developer Edelweiss' side-scrolling action platformer game Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin ( Tensui no Sakuna Hime ) will get a physical edition for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will have a standard edition and a special "Divine Edition," the latter of which includes a custom outer box with exclusive artwork, an artbook with over 130 pages of illustrations and concept art, the original soundtrack with 42 songs on 3 CDs, and a Japanese "omamori" charm "to bring owners good luck in combat and farming."

XSEED Games describes the story as follows:

Players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. Sakuna tames the island by defeating demons using farm tools as weapons while chaining attacks with her “celestial scarf,” a magical item that allows her to grapple distant enemies and platforms.

In the game, the player will learn to grow, harvest, and cultivate rice and other craft weapons. Players will also hone their battle skills and fight enemies.

The game will debut in Japan for the PS4 and Switch in 2020. XSEED Games' Western release of the game is also slated for the PS4, Switch, and PC in 2020. The game was delayed from its original winter 2019 release date.

Marvelous Europe will release the game in Europe and Australia.

Source: Press release