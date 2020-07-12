Ascendance of a Bookworm TV Anime Gets 3rd Season

A live-streamed Niconico special for the Ascendance of a Bookworm television anime announced on Sunday that production on a third season has been green-lit.

Crunchyroll , which is streaming this television anime of Miya Kazuki 's "biblia fantasy" novel Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ), describes the anime's story:

Ascendance of a Bookworm follows the life of college student and aspiring librarian Motosu Urano who is transported to another world after an unfortunate accident. When she is reborn as Main, the daughter of a poor soldier, she makes it her mission to make books more freely available to everyone in this new world.

The anime's first part premiered last October, and ended on December 25 with 14 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the first part as it aired in Japan, and it also began streaming an English dub on December 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the second half with English subtitles.

The second part premiered in Japan on April 4. The second part shipped in Japan in four three-episode DVD volumes from April 15 to June 17, as well as in a 12-episode Blu-ray box on June 17. The two original video anime ( OVA ) installments debuted with a limited edition of the first novel of the series' fifth part on March 10.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and Suzuka's manga adaptation in English.