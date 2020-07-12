Comic Market 99 Event Plans Move from Winter 2020 to Golden Week 2021

Staff cite COVID-19, delayed Olympics as reason for move

The Comic Market Committee announced on Sunday that it is aiming to move the planned winter Comic Market ( Comiket 99) event from this winter to the Golden Week holidays in 2021 (which will take place in April and May, 2021).

The committee cited scheduling issues considering Tokyo Big Sight's East Exhibition hall will remain unavailable until fall 2021 due to the Olympics, and the difficulty of taking preventative measures restricting the maximum capacity of each area due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The committee also stated it is considering projects for the 45th anniversary of Comiket in December, as well as an "Air Comiket " event for Golden Week.

The Comiket 98 event that was planned to take place from May 2-5 was canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The event was planned for May instead of the normal August timeframe due to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics scheduled to take place in July-August. However, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are now postponed to a planned July 23, 2021 start.

Tokyo has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases recently. Sunday was the fourth day in a row that Tokyo reported more than 200 new cases.