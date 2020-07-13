Crunchyroll Previews The God of High School Documentary in Video

"Behind the Scenes of 'The God of High School' | Making of an Anime" streams on July 20

Crunchyroll began streaming a behind-the-scenes video on Monday to promote the "Behind the Scenes of 'The God of High School' | Making of an Anime" documentary about the television anime of Yongje Park 's The God of High School manhwa . Crunchyroll will begin streaming the full documentary on July 20 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

In the video, Yongje Park mentions that Barrack Obama was the president when he drew the original manhwa . However, the presidential character in the anime was inspired by Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark from Iron Man .

The Crunchyroll Original anime series The God of High School debuted on Crunchyroll on July 6, and also premiered on television in Japan on the same day. Crunchyroll describes the story:

This action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of their heart's deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory.

Sunghoo Park ( Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is directing the series at MAPPA , and Manabu Akita ( Kakegurui ) is designing the characters. Sola Entertainment is providing production management. Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Dogs: Bullets & Carnage , Last Exile -Fam, The Silver Wing- , Riddle Story of Devil ) is in charge of series composition. Arisa Okehazama is composing the music. KSUKE is performing the opening theme song "Contradiction feat. Tyler Carter," and the band CIX is performing the ending theme song "WIN."

WEBTOONS started publishing the comic in English in July 2014.

Source: Email correspondence