Black Channel Net Anime Premieres on August 21

Story centers on demon YouTuber in human world

The August issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comic magazine revealed on Wednesday that the YouTube anime adaptation of Kei Kisaichi's (name romanization not confirmed) Black Channel manga will debut on August 21. The magazine's September issue will reveal more information about the anime and a special manga in August.

The manga's story centers on the demon Black who comes to the human world in search of content for videos. He wants to expose the hidden side of humans, games, and hobbies. Black's "high-efficiency assistant" is the camera demon Camera-chan.

The anime will have all-new story content. YouTube anime production and distribution company Plott is producing the anime. Plott is known for producing web anime shorts such as Teikō Penguin . Digital animator Ryo-timo became creative advisor of Plott in April.

Kisaichi debuted the manga as a one-shot in the second issue of Shogakukan 's Mira Coro Comic magazine on January 17. The manga topped the story division of a reader popularity poll to earn serialization in the main Monthly Coro Coro Comic magazine. Before the manga series' launch, the magazine announced on April 15 that the manga is getting an anime adaptation.