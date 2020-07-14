News
Earl & Fairy's Ayuko Launches Haru to Arashi Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The August issue of Shueiosha's Bessatsu Margaret revealed on Monday that manga creator Ayuko will launch a new manga titled Haru to Arashi (Spring and Storm) in the magazine's next issue on August 11. The first chapter will be 51 pages long, and it will have a color opening page. The magazine describes the manga as a "tsundere love story" where a sadistic but handsome boy falls in love.
Ayuko serialized a manga adaptation of Mizue Tani's The Earl & the Fairy (Hakushaku to Yōsei) light novel series in Shueisha's Margaret magazine from 2008 to 2010. Shueisha published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media published all four volumes in English. The novels inspired a 2008 television anime adaptation.
Sources: Bessatsu Margaret August issue, Ayuko's Twitter account