J-Novel Club: Amazon Delists Some Light Novels, Manga on Kindle

J-Novel Club announced on Monday that Amazon has delisted the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord , Clockwork Planet , and The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan novels, as well as the manga and novels of I Shall Survive Using Potions! . The books are no longer available for purchase on Amazon Kindle, except for the Japanese editions on Amazon 's Japanese website. Amazon has also canceled all pre-orders for the sixth volume of The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan .

J-Novel Club added that it did not receive a notification of the delistings from Amazon , and were only made aware of it due to messages from users. It later verified from Amazon that the books were delisted by Kindle Content Review, but were not provided any other reason for the removal. In addition, J-Novel Club noted that those who have already purchased the books digitally will still be able to read and redownload them from their Amazon account.

Yen Press ' release of the No Game, No Life light novels are also no longer listed on Amazon , though Yen Press has not issued a statement. Similarly, Dark Horse Comics ' releases of the Oreimo and Eromanga Sensei manga are no longer listed on Amazon . As with Yen Press , Dark Horse Comics has not yet issued a statement.

