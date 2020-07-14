Whistle!'s Daisuke Higuchi, Ikki Tousen's Yuji Shiozaki Each Launch New Manga

Higuchi launches Dokushi -Blunt- on July 31; Shiozaki debuts Run x Man on August 7

Gentosha 's Comic Boost website announced on Monday that Daisuke Higuchi ( Whistle! ) and Yuji Shiozaki ( Ikki Tousen ) are each launching a new manga on the website. Higuchi will launch Dokushi -Blunt- (pictured below left), the sequel to her Dokushi manga, on July 31. Shiozaki will debut the Run x Man manga on August 7.

Higuchi launched the Dokushi manga in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine in 2009. The 10th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2013. The supernatural mystery manga follows Shirо̄ Kasumi, a high-school student who can see the past and uses that ability to find out who murdered his mother. The sequel will again follow Shirо̄, who now attends a university.

Higuchi launched the Whistle! W manga in Ura Sunday and Manga ONE in September 2016. The manga is a "new story" in Higuchi's Whistle! soccer manga series. Higuchi serialized the original Whistle! manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1998 to 2002. Shueisha released 24 compiled book volumes for the series. Viz Media released all 24 volumes in English from 2004 to 2010, and released the manga digitally from 2013 to 2014. The manga received a 39-episode television anime adaptation in 2002-2003, and a stage play adaptation in 2016.

Shiozaki launched Ikki Tousen ( Battle Vixens ) in Wani Books ' Monthly Comic Gum magazine in 2000, and serialized it in the magazine until it suspended publication in May 2015. Shiozaki then continued to serialize the manga on the Monthly Comic Gum website, which was renamed WEB Comic Gum , until August 2015. Shiozaki launched Shin Ikki Tousen in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in 2015, and the third compiled book volume shipped last April. Tokyopop previously held the license to Yuji Shiozaki 's original manga in North America under the name Battle Vixens . A spinoff, Ikki Tousen Gaiden , launched in Shonengahosha 's new Young King BULL magazine in 2018.

Shiozaki launched the Akinohashi no Oni, Hito o Kurafu Katari (The Story of the Man-Eating Demon at Akinohashi) manga, based on the story by Baku Yumemakura , on the Comic Boost website in 2019.