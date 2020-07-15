Angels of Death Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kudan Nazuka 's Angels of Death ( Satsuriku no Tenshi ) manga will end in three chapters (including the new chapter in the magazine's latest August issue on Wednesday). If there are no delays, the manga will end in September.

Manga editor Izumo revealed on June 10 that the series' 12th volume will be the last volume.

Yen Press is publishing the series in English, and it describes the story:

Most girls that wake up in the home of a serial killer would panic, but not Ray. In fact, her meeting with the killer Zack is actually quite convenient because her only wish is to find a good way to die.

Nazuka launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine in 2015. Kadokawa published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on March 27. Yen Press published the manga's ninth volume on January 21.

Nazuka is also drawing the Angels of Death Episode.0 ( Satsuriku no Tenshi: Episode.0 ) spinoff manga. That series launched digitally on Gene pixiv in March 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's third volume in March 2019. Yen Press is also publishing the series in English, and it released the third volume last November.

negiyan draws the four-panel spinoff manga Satsuten! in Comic Gene , and the fourth volume shipped on April 27. Additionally, negiyan illustrated Chiren Kina's three-volume light novel adaptation that Kadokawa released from July 2016 to April 2018.

The franchise began as Hoshikuzu KRNKRN's ( Makoto Sanada ) "psycho horror adventure game" that had serial releases on the "Den Fami Nico Game Magazine" website from 2015 to 2016. The game is available in English on Steam under the title Angels of Death .

A television anime adaptation of the franchise premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released a simuldub. Funimation then released the anime on Blu-ray Disc last October.